Will Keeps testifies in trial of Bravon Tukes, charged in Starts Right Here school shooting

William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, credits his pinky ring with saving his life during a Jan. 23 shooting that left him severely wounded and two students dead at his downtown Des Moines alternative school, Starts Right Here.

Holmes testified Thursday in the trial of Bravon Tukes, 20, who is charged with first-degree murder for what prosecutors say was his role in helping plan the shootings and serving as getaway driver. Holmes previously testified in the September trial of the shooter, Preston Walls.

Walls, a former Starts Right Here student, was convicted of a lesser charge of second-degree murder. According to a juror who after the verdict spoke on condition of anonymity to the Des Moines Register, Walls convinced the jury he carried out the killings of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron because he feared they would be gunning for him.

Police found a gun on Dameron's body.

Holmes was shot twice in the attack by Walls, now 19, who also was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and assault but acquitted of attempted murder for shooting Holmes as well as a count of criminal gang participation. In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Tukes also is charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Recounting the shootings in his Thursday testimony, Holmes said Walls, who was just a foot to his right, shot him in the hip and hand as he fired at Carr.

"When he started shooting at Rashad he shot me twice," Holmes said. "I had a pinky ring on that day and it hit that pinky ring. If it didn't hit that ring it would have hit me in the heart."

Jurors saw security camera footage of the shootings. Holmes suffered a shattered pubic bone and mangled pinky and ring fingers on his right hand. The pinky finger had to be removed, and the ring finger, though reconstructed, will never function properly again, he said. In addition, his hip causes him pain every day, he said.

A former gang member who grew up on the south side of Chicago, Holmes said he founded Starts Right Here in 2020 as a way to help youths who would not otherwise graduate from public high schools. Starts Right Here works with Des Moines Public Schools and follows the schools' calendar closely.

Sixty youths have gone through the program since its creation and 43 have graduated. None of them would have completed high school without Starts Right Here, Holmes said.

Though Tukes was not a student at the school, Holmes said he had known him for years, and that he had admitted Walls to the school at the request of Tukes, a close friend of Walls.

During Walls' trial, Des Moines police Detective Jeffrey George testified that the enmity between the victims and Tukes and Walls stemmed from a gang rivalry that had resulted in dozens of shootings around the Des Moines metro. He said Walls and Tukes were affiliated with a group known as Strap or OTR, meaning Only The Real, and Dameron and Carr were part of the Only My Brothers, or OMB, gang.

On Thursday, Holmes said he did not know that Walls, Dameron and Carr were in gangs when they were admitted to Starts Right Here. In January, before the shootings, he said, he asked Dameron if he had a "beef" with anyone in the building. Dameron, he said, told him he and Walls had a dispute but that they had ended the feud and that "everything was all good."

Holmes said he also questioned Walls, who told him that he and Dameron were "good" and that he had no trouble with Dameron attending the school.

On the opening day of Tukes' trial Wednesday, Assistant Polk County Attorney Stephanie Cox told the jury the prosecution will show that Tukes helped Walls plan the shootings after Carr, an aspiring rapper, made a "dis" video maligning Tukes' younger brother, 16-year-old Trevontay Jenkins. Jenkins had been shot and killed in a confrontation with Des Moines police the day after Christmas.

"Bravon Tukes told Preston Walls, 'I promise we won't have the last cry,'" Cox told the Jury.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Will Keeps testifies for second time in Starts Right Here murder trails