Who keeps throwing bags of poop at Seattle council member’s house? The search is on

A man has been throwing bags of human poop on the lawn of an elected official’s house, and Seattle police say the suspect is still at large.

Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant said a man has thrown bags of poop on her lawn several times over the last month, according to the statement from the Seattle Police Department and media outlets.

McClatchy News reached out to Sawant’s office and is waiting for a response.

In a letter to Seattle police Sawant wrote that bags of “human feces” had been thrown on her lawn six times, according to Fox13. Following one incident, she received an email telling her that she could “sit on her throne of human excrement.”

“Most concerning is the very high likelihood that this extreme and hostile behavior is politically motivated and could turn into more serious and dangerous harassment,” said Sawant in her letter to Seattle police according to King 5.

Detectives believe the last time bags were thrown was between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Friends of the council member were watching her home and saw a person throw a plastic bag filled with individual bags of “suspected human feces” onto her yard, police said.

The friends chased down the suspect and took some photos of him but he ran away, according to the statement.

The Seattle Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 206-233-5000.

