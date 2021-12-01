Keeseville credit union robbed

Dec. 1—KEESEVILLE — It appears that the man suspected of robbing the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville Tuesday morning took a taxi.

State Police said they arrested a man at 142 AuSable St. in Keeseville, not far from the credit union, just minutes after the hold up at the 1716 Front St. branch.

The robbery occurred at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly walked into the credit union and demanded money, police said. He then ran down the street and got into a taxi, according to reports.

State Police Capt. Brent Davison said the suspect was apprehended soon after the hold up occurred and it's not known yet if a weapon was displayed.

"We're investigating a robbery that occurred there," Davison said by phone from the Plattsburgh station. "That's (a possible weapon) still part of the investigation."

Several agencies were involved and State Police were working with all of them to gather information, Davison said.

"He is in custody and there is no threat to the public," Davison said. "It does appear he may have taken a taxi, but we're investigating that."

U.S. Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection had a helicopter above the scene and the Clinton and Essex County Sheriff's departments also responded.

Police were also checking a home on Salmon River Road in Keeseville that may be linked to the suspect.

Law enforcement also shut down the exit 34 north and south ramps of Interstate 87 as well as Route 22 north and Route 9 north and south.

The Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union is based in Peru and has branches in Keeseville, AuSable Forks and Wilmington.

The Keeseville branch, which is located on the Essex County side of the bi-county hamlet, was closed after the robbery.

"Everyone is safe at the Keeseville Branch, we will be closed the rest of the day today and tomorrow," a post on the credit union's Facebook page said Tuesday afternoon.

"We are still open to serve you at the other 3 branches."