Keg party bust nets 19 minors, others flee

Editor's note: Michaela Kelty was found not guilty of the charges described in this article and her case has been annulled, meaning it no longer exists in the New Hampshire court system.

PORTSMOUTH — Nineteen minors were taken into police custody at a South Street home Saturday night, where police say teens were having a keg party, some were on a rooftop and others fled through windows when officers arrived. Two of the minors were charged criminally.

Police were notified of the party May 19 at 10:25 p.m. by a witness reporting youths entering the 1347 South Street home carrying beer. The anonymous caller also told police she knew the adult homeowner was out of town.

Police Lt. Dante Puopolo said Officers Tim McCain and John Lee were the first to arrive at the residence at the intersection of Monroe Street and noted there were approximately 30 teenagers inside with a keg of beer.

Puopolo said local officers began to establish a “controlled alcohol dispersal protocol,” whereby they assume guard positions at all entrances. In total, said Puopolo, 17 police officers from Portsmouth, Newington and state police Troop A were called to the scene.

Puopolo said as one or two officers manned a door, five or more teens ran through at a time.

“We were outnumbered,” said the police lieutenant. “We grabbed as many as we could until we ran out of police officers. Basically it was our whole shift down there for a little while.”

Puopolo said 17 of the minors were held in police custody at the residence, their parents were notified and they were released when an adult guardian arrived to take them home. Thirteen of those taken into protective custody were done so under the heading of “child in danger” and are 17 years old. One of them was charged with alcoholism and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Four of the minors are 16 years old.

Arrested on allegations of hosting the party was Michaela Kelty, 17, of 1347 South St., on charges of facilitating an underage alcohol house party, unlawful possession of alcohol and prohibited sales. Puopolo, who verified the teen’s mother was not home, said she was released on personal recognizance bail to the custody of her father who lives elsewhere.

Police did not have information about when Kelty will be summonsed to appear in court on the charges.

Also arrested following a foot chase was Zachary Canner, 17, of 18 Baybridge Rd., Greenland. Canner is charged with resisting arrest, was released on personal recognizance bail and his court information was also unavailable.

