Kegan Kline appealing child porn sentencing

Jan. 11—PERU — Kegan Kline, a Miami County man who pleaded guilty last year to 25 counts related to child pornography and exploitation and was subsequently sentenced to 43 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, is now appealing that sentence.

In a brief filed to the Indiana Court of Appeals last month, Kline's legal team called their client's sentence "manifestly unreasonable," adding the court "improperly considered factors" when it determined Kline's sentence.

Some of those factors included Kline having no criminal history prior to being arrested and that he ultimately pleaded guilty in the first place, saving the state time and expense, as well as witnesses from having to testify in open court.

Another factor in play that appeals attorney Mark F. James said should reduce Kline's 43-year sentence deals with what he referred to as criminal "episodes," an offense or a connected series of offenses that occur close to each other in time, place or circumstance.

According to James, 11 of Kline's 25 counts occurred on or around Feb. 25, 2017, which would technically equal one episode of criminal conduct.

However, according to James, the state sentenced him to five separate episodes on that day, which amounted to 14 years of his overall 43-year sentence.

By combining those five episodes into one, James argued that Kline's sentence — for those particular charges — would be reduced in half.

Kline was initially arrested in August 2020 after police launched an investigation that revealed he was using social media platforms, namely Snapchat, Instagram and Kik Messenger, to speak with underage females, according to court records.

Kline reportedly conversed with those females via fake social media profiles under the names "anthony_shots" and "Emily Ann," court records noted.

During an interview with police, Kline reportedly confessed he did create the profiles, adding he would often contact girls he knew and some he did not.

Along with conversing with the juvenile females, Kline told police he also sent around "100 sexual pictures" from girls ranging in age from 15 to 17 years of age, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Barring a successful appeals process, Kline will continue to serve the remainder of his 43-year IDOC sentence. He will also have to register as a sex offender.