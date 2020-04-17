Kei Li Is The Co-Founder & Chairman of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2348) And Just Spent CN¥486k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Kei Li, the Co-Founder & Chairman of Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2348) recently shelled out HK$486k to buy stock, at HK$1.20 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings)

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder & Chairman Kei Li was not the only time they bought Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid HK$1.36 per share in a HK$1.3m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$1.22). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2348 Recent Insider Trading April 17th 2020 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) insiders own 13% of the company, worth about HK$245m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings). One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.