Kein Hing International Berhad (KLSE:KEINHIN) Stock Rockets 44% But Many Are Still Ignoring The Company

Kein Hing International Berhad (KLSE:KEINHIN) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 44% share price jump in the last month. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 74%.

Although its price has surged higher, Kein Hing International Berhad may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.3x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Kein Hing International Berhad has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Kein Hing International Berhad's Growth Trending?

Kein Hing International Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 139% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 571% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.0% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Kein Hing International Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Kein Hing International Berhad's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Kein Hing International Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kein Hing International Berhad you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Kein Hing International Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

