Keir Starmer backs calls for Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape to be named

Houses of Parliament - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has backed calls to publicly name the Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape amid criticism of how the Tory Party has handled the situation.

At a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Labour leader’s spokesman said the MP in question should be stripped of the party whip given the gravity of the allegations.

The spokesman said that would “inevitably” lead to the person being named publicly, but adding: “Taking action is the right thing to do.”

He added: “It’s difficult to reach a conclusion other than the fact that the whip should be withdrawn and at that point that would inevitably mean that the name became public. But taking action is the right thing to do.”

The unnamed male MP has been released on bail, it emerged on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that an arrest had been made. A spokesman said: “A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. He remains in custody.”

The Tory whips’ office has decided it will not immediately remove the whip from the MP in question or name him in order to protect any alleged victims, instead taking a decision once the investigation is complete.

‘The whole thing is a calamity’

The MP has been asked by Chris Heaton-Harris, the Tory chief whip, to stay away from Parliament while the investigation is ongoing, but is not bound to do so.

That position from the Conservative Party is under growing scrutiny, with some involved in standards in politics going public with criticism.

Rita Dexter, a lay member of the Commons standards committee, posted a series of tweets on how the developments had been handled, writing: “The whole thing is a calamity”.

She tweeted: “It’s all very well to ask him to stay away, but what about the many constituency venues where that is not applicable? What consideration has been applied to those?”

Jenny Symmonds, who chairs the wing of the GMB union that looks after MPs’ staff, said in a statement: “The GMB will continue to push for individuals being investigated for sexual misconduct to be banned automatically from the estate. Staff safety must be the absolute priority, and no chances should be taken.”

Michael Fabricant accused of ‘idiotic’ remarks

Boris Johnson’s press secretary told reporters the Prime Minister was “shocked to learn of these allegations”.

She batted away questions about why MPs had previously been suspended by the Tories during investigations but the same approach was not being taken with the arrested politician.

“I appreciate there will be a lot of questions on this topic, but while there is an ongoing investigation I hope you will understand that it won’t be appropriate for me to comment on that specific question,” she said.

“It is a matter for the whips. You will have seen they have commented on this in terms of a decision on the whip being reviewed once the investigation has concluded.”

The press secretary went on to suggest that, if the MP was to be charged, they could expect to “lose the whip”.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Michael Fabricant has been accused of treating the arrest of a party colleague as a “laughing matter”.

Mr Fabricant tweeted that there would be a “strong turnout” of Tories attending Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday to prove they are not the unidentified man told to stay away from Parliament. “I'll be there!” he added.

He defended his tweet after a dressing down by Tory whips and a Cabinet minister criticising the “idiotic” remarks for making “light of a really serious situation”, but subsequently deleted it.