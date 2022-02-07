Keir Starmer bundled into police car after being swarmed by protesters shouting abuse and Savile slurs

Sir Keir Starmer has been rescued by police officers after being targeted by a mob shouting abuse and Jimmy Saville smears at him outside Parliament.

Footage of the incident showed the Labour leader being bundled into a police vehicle after protestors were heard heckling “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accusing him of “protecting peadophiles”.

Officers were forced to step in to protect Sir Keir, who was walking alongside the shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, as a group followed them from outside Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, to one of Parliament’s entrances.

It comes just a week after Boris Johnson faced fury from parliamentarians, including his own MPs, after he falsely accused Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Savile while Director of Public Prosecutions.

One of the prime minister’s senior advisers and longstanding ally, Munira Mirza, also resigned over Mr Johnson’s “scurrilous” accusation while the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said he would not have made the remark.

After the incident, Mr Lammy said: “No surprise the conspiracy thugs who harassed Keir Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from Boris Johnson last week at the despatch box.”

“Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy,” he added. “And they won’t ever stop me doing my job.”

Describing the scenes outside Parliament on Monday evening as “appalling”, the former Conservative cabinet minister Julian Smith piled pressure on the prime minister, saying: “It is really important for our democracy and for his [Sir Keir’s] security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full.”

Another Tory MP, Robert Largan said he agreed with Mr Smith, warning: “Words matter. What we say & how we say it echoes out far beyond Parliament.

“It can have serious real world consequences. Elected representatives have a responsibility to lower the temperature of debate, not add fuel to the fire.”

The Labour MP Chris Bryant also told The Independent: “Boris Johnson has incited this and I think he has done it deliberately. There is nothing unintentional about this. He wants this kind of thing to happen, to hide his moral vacuum.

“It’s remarkably reminiscent of a year ago, with the storming of the Capital on 6 January 2021. Silence and refusing to apologise doesn’t cut it. He has to completely withdraw what he said and do so abjectly.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was targeted outside Scotland Yard ((Victoria Jones/PA))

The Independent understands Sir Keir was not harmed during the incident and was back at his office desk shortly after being driven away in a police car.

The home secretary, Priti Patel, who said she was in contact with the police over the incident, made no reference to the Savile smears, but posted on social media: “All Members of Parliament must be able to go about their lives without fear of threats or intimidation.

The scenes outside Parliament of people accosting Keir Starmer & David Lammy were completely unacceptable.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, thanked police for their “swift intervention”, adding: “This is what happens when fake news is amplified and given credibility by people who should know better”.

Mr Johnson first shared the falsehood in the Commons on January 31 as he faced intense questioning over the publication of Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s report “update” into rule-busting parties in No 10 during Covid restrictions.

Under vast pressure, he later attempted to clarify his remarks, insisting he had not been referring to Sir Keir’s “person record”, but the prime minister has failed to apologise for the smear.

Footage posted to social media also showed Piers Corbyn, the Covid-19 conspiracy theorist brother of former Labour leader Jeremy, addressing the crowd before the incident and later leading chants of “resist, defy, do not comply”.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Shortly after 5.10pm on Monday, February 7, a man who had been surrounded by a group of protestors near to New Scotland Yard, was taken away from the scene by a police car.”

They added: “A man and a woman were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer. They have been taken into custody”.