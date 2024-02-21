Keir Starmer faces London Labour revolt as Gaza ceasefire vote looms in Commons

Several London Labour MPs vowed on Wednesday to back a Gaza ceasefire come what may, as Sir Keir Starmer was locked in a high-stakes battle over parliamentary procedure in a bid to quell a Commons revolt.

After the SNP filed a motion demanding a truce now, Labour introduced a broader amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” by both Israel and Hamas to get hostages out and aid in, and urging a stepped-up push for a two-state peace deal.

That would have given cover to Labour rebels to reject the SNP language. But the Government threatened to torpedo Sir Keir’s bid for unity by introducing its own amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian pause” as part of “moves towards a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

Parliamentary convention dictates that a Government amendment takes preference over one from another opposition party. But Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has the final say, and Sir Keir is hoping he decides to put all three to a vote to determine the will of the House on such an important matter.

But notably, the Labour text omits the accusation given in the SNP motion that Israel is waging “collective punishment” against the Palestinian population in Gaza, which is a war crime under international law.

With nearly 30,000 people killed in Gaza since Israel’s invasion following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said on Times Radio: ““Enough is enough.”

Denying that the SNP motion was biased against Israel, he insisted it would also apply to Hamas and give space for hostages held in Gaza to be released and for longer-term peace dialogue.

He said his party’s persistence on Gaza had given Sir Keir some “backbone” after the Labour leader suffered a major Commons rebellion in November over a prior SNP ceasefire motion.

The war in Gaza continues (AFP via Getty Images)

If Sir Lindsay declines to adopt the Labour text, the party leadership can still point to more than 140 of its MPs co-signing the amendment as proof of backbench support.

But a significant number backing the SNP text would still prove embarrassing, and would come after Sir Keir was forced to suspend two Labour Commons candidates in Lancashire for making anti-Israel diatribes. It would also come after Prince William staged his own high-profile intervention into the Gaza debate.

Brent North MP Barry Gardiner was among the London Labour members vowing to press ahead with a pro-ceasefire vote even if it means backing the SNP motion.

“The question is not, Which opposition motion calling for an immediate ceasefire is better? The question is, Why is the Conservative government NOT calling for an immediate ceasefire?” he tweeted.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, the former shadow climate secretary relayed a call he had received from fellow Labour MP Sarah Champion, who he said had spent all of Tuesday at the Rafah border crossing hearing anguished complaints from aid chiefs that Israel is blocking assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

Mr Gardiner declined to echo the SNP’s charge of “collective punishment” but stressed it was “morally wrong what is going on there”.

Brent Central MP Dawn Butler said on X/Twitter: “100,000's of people March every week to protest about the war in the middle East. They don't march because they've got nothing else to do. They march because they have to do something I'm voting for a ceasefire Tomorrow because that's the least I can do. Parliament should be one.”

John McDonnell, the MP for Hayes and Harlington, echoed others in demanding a unified call from Labour and the SNP.

“I fail to understand why, when the lives of thousands more children are at imminent risk from the Israelis’ assault on Rafah, we can’t all come together in Parliament to demand an immediate ceasefire. In the name of humanity let’s just do it,” he tweeted.

Interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy declined to say how Labour would whip its MPs to vote, if its own amendment is rejected by the Speaker.

But the shadow secretary of state for international development accused the SNP of playing politics in an election year and claimed that Labour’s language was the best chance for the Commons to come together.

“With a ground invasion of Rafah imminent, it is important that we all send a clear message that a ground invasion cannot go ahead and the humanitarian catastrophe that is about to unfold is averted,” she said.

“The hope is this is a moment where we can lift our debate up, away from the party politics… and the whole House can speak with one voice, alongside our international partners, about the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire right now.”

In November, 56 Labour MPs rebelled and 10 frontbenchers resigned or were sacked after voting for the SNP motion. But this week, the language from Washington and other Israeli allies in favour of a truce has dramatically hardened, giving Sir Keir more room for manoeuvre.

The US administration is circulating a motion at the UN Security Council calling for a temporary pause in the fighting, and on Tuesday vetoed a rival resolution from Algeria, saying it could jeopardize "sensitive negotiations" between Washington, Egypt, Israel and Qatar aimed at brokering a pause in the fighting and securing the release of hostages.