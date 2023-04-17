Keir Starmer-led CPS let down Jimmy Savile's victims, said Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry with Sir Keir Starmer in 2017 - Heathcliff O'Malley

The Crown Prosecution Service under Sir Keir Starmer let down Jimmy Savile’s victims, it has emerged Emily Thornberry said at the time.

Ms Thornberry, who now serves as part of Labour leader Sir Keir’s top team as shadow attorney general, made the remarks in 2012 when she held the same role under Ed Miliband, a newly resurfaced clip shows.

The Labour frontbencher attacked the public prosecutor, which at the time was under the command of Sir Keir as director of public prosecutions (DPP), in an episode of Question Time aired on Oct 25 that year.

Ms Thornberry told the studio audience: “I’m really disappointed in the Crown Prosecution Service for letting down these victims. When evidence comes forward, I’m really shocked that they did not go ahead with the prosecution.

“It’s being investigated by the Crown Prosecution Service, it’s a bit like the BBC doing an investigation of itself, or the health service doing an investigation of itself, or Broadmoor doing an investigation of itself.”

Sir Keir was DPP from 2009 until 2013 – a stint covering the time in which the CPS failed to prosecute Savile, who was posthumously revealed to be one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.

Savile was interviewed under caution in 2009, at which point the police consulted the CPS for guidance about allegations.

Sir Keir was not the lawyer responsible for the cases and has said he did not know about the failure to prosecute Savile until after the entertainer's death in 2011. He went on to appoint Alison Levitt QC, his principal legal adviser, to examine the decisions.

In the wake of a damning report which found failings on the part of the CPS and argued it “should have sought to ‘build’ a prosecution”, Sir Keir criticised his organisation’s handling of the cases and said her findings should represent a “watershed moment”.

A source close to Ms Thornberry said: “Surely any right-minded person would have agreed with Keir Starmer that this case was mishandled by the team responsible.

“So it hardly seems controversial that Ms Thornberry said so at the time, and welcomed Keir Starmer's decision to review the handling of that case.”

Separate criticisms made by the shadow attorney general of the CPS in 2010 and 2012, covering her frontbench colleague’s time in charge, have also resurfaced in recent days.

'Urgent rethink' needed

In September 2012, Ms Thornberry wrote to Sir Keir and Dominic Grieve, the then-attorney general, to demand “an urgent rethink of the CPS’s decision to weaken guidelines that specialist barristers must deal with every stage of a rape prosecution”.

She added: “Rape campaigners have denounced this as backsliding. The trial process can be notoriously traumatic for rape victims.”

Sir Keir sat on the Sentencing Council in 2012 when it was agreed that child sex abuse should not get an automatic prison sentence, although a maximum of 14 years behind bars was set.

A source close to Ms Thornberry noted her statement, which is still available on her website, also criticised the coalition government’s decision to cut the CPS budget by 25 per cent over the course of the parliament.

“This was a criticism of the impact of the cuts imposed by the Tory government on the CPS, and no criticism of the CPS itself, or Keir Starmer as DPP,” the source insisted.

Last year, then-prime minister Boris Johnson sparked outrage by accusing Sir Keir of “prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile”. He later clarified the opposition leader had “nothing to do personally with those decisions”.

The political row over Sir Keir’s time in charge of the CPS has re-emerged in the past fortnight after a series of attack adverts released by Labour, which have painted Rishi Sunak as soft on crime and suggested he did not want to jail child abusers.

Last week, an investigation by the Declassified website revealed Sir Keir billed taxpayers almost a quarter of a million pounds for his travel costs during the four years in charge of the CPS, more than three times the spend of his successor.