Keir Starmer will not commit to reversing Rishi Sunak's HS2 cut

Sir Keir is a longstanding critic of HS2 and opposed its construction as a backbencher in 2015 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer will not commit to reversing Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap the second phase of HS2 if he wins the next general election.

The Labour leader has revealed he would stick to the Prime Minister’s plan by using the savings to build high speed rail links across the North instead.

The decision to abandon the 2019 manifesto pledge to complete HS2 in full puts him on a collision course with Labour MPs and members, and will fuel criticism that the party lacks ambition under his stewardship.

During interviews with local TV programmes, he said the Government’s decision to cancel HS2 contracts and release land intended for the project meant he could not promise to build the second leg of the project.

“Now can I stand here and commit to reversing the decision on HS2? No, I can’t. Not least because the Government’s already releasing land between Birmingham and Manchester,” he said.

Asked if he could commit to high speed rail in full, he said: “No, I can’t make that commitment. That’s what we wanted. That’s what was promised under this Government. But they’ve just blown a massive hole through it and are about to start canceling the contracts, releasing the land, reconfiguring Euston. So I can’t stand here and commit to reversing that decision.

“But what a place for this Government to run. And the Prime Minister yesterday now apparently thinks that the last 13 years have been a disaster.”

He called Mr Sunak’s decision a “fiasco”, saying: “13 years into a project, billions of pounds sunk and now lost promises made to many people about what the benefits would be. And now a massive hole blown through it.”

Sir Keir also revealed he would not scrap any of the new rail and road projects Mr Sunak unveiled in his speech on Wednesday, which are being funded with the savings from scaling back HS2.

“Wherever there are projects that the Government has announced it’s going to do, then we’ll obviously continue with them,” he told ITV Regions.

Sir Keir has been a longstanding critic of HS2 and opposed its construction as a backbencher in 2015, arguing it would “not achieve its stated objectives”.

But in recent weeks he has weaponised the project and attacked Mr Sunak’s decision to scrap it as a “great rail betrayal”.

The National Policy Forum, a brainstorming exercise for Labour’s manifesto promises, also concluded the party should commit to delivering it “in full”.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, mocked Jeremy Hunt over remarks he made in 2020 that “no HS2 equals no ambition for our country”.

But, just like her opposite number in the Treasury, she has concluded that the ballooning cost of the rail line means it is no longer affordable.

Sir Keir, who has been branded a “flip flopper” by the Tories, has backtracked on a number of other high-profile pledges since becoming leader.

When he ran for the top job he did so on a platform to renationalise the railways, but he abandoned the pledge after taking the helm.

He also promised to abolish Universal Credit and replace it with a new welfare system, but this summer he dropped the idea in favour of “fundamental reform”.

And just last month he U-turned on proposals to strip private schools of their charitable status, having repeatedly committed to the policy.

Sir Keir has already promised to stick to a raft of other Government policies, including on new North Sea oil and gas.

The party has already suggested that they are in favour of a ban on cigarette sales similar to the one Mr Sunak announced on Wednesday.

The Labour Party conference starts on Sunday and Sir Keir is now under pressure to deliver radical policy in order to cement his lead in polls ahead of a general election expected next year.

Sir Keir has pledged to make no unfunded pledges as the central plank of his pitch to voters, and that Labour will be responsible with taxpayers’ cash.

He and Ms Reeves have made an “iron-clad” promise that they will not borrow to bankroll day-to-day spending if they win the keys to Downing Street.

The commitment to balancing the books has become his defining policy, to the point that he has been prepared to drop other policies to keep it intact.

Despite fierce criticism from his own MPs he decided in June to water down plans to spend £28bn a year on green investment on cost grounds.

