Keir Starmer Says UK Labour Is ‘Proud of Being Pro-Business’

(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer said his UK opposition Labour Party is “proud of being pro-business,” using a gathering of over 100 corporate leaders to try to bolster support ahead of an election due in about two years at the latest.

Vowing to back private enterprise “to the hilt,” Starmer said on Wednesday that Labour “respects the contribution that profit makes to jobs, growth and our tax base,” according to the party leader’s office.

Starmer is determined to lure back former supporters who abandoned the party during the tenure of his left-wing predecessor Jeremy Corbyn. With Labour enjoying large polling leads over the Conservatives in recent months, the party is escalating its approach to big business in a bid to secure their backing.

The Labour leader was speaking at a reception hosted by Bloomberg in central London on the eve of the Conservative government’s Autumn Statement -- a budget in all but name.

Invited guests included Amanda Blanc, CEO of insurer Aviva Plc, Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc head Charlie Nunn, and the Confederation of British Industry’s director-general Tony Danker, Labour said.

Starmer is also trying to capitalize on the Conservative Party alienating some businesses and City firms by delivering years of political instability following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In September, then Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng triggered financial market turmoil with plans for the biggest tax giveaway in half a century, leading to a Bank of England intervention and ultimately the end of Liz Truss’s short spell as prime minister.

“This isn’t about global shocks -- that’s an excuse,” Starmer said. “They’ve had 12 years to make us more resilient, and they haven’t done it.”

With the next general election due by January 2025 at the latest, Starmer pointed to three key priorities for Labour:

Green growth: “Growth and net-zero don’t just complement each other, they’re inseparable”

Skills: Starmer promised to provide support for businesses for “high quality apprenticeships and the training courses which work for you”

Stability: “It’s about providing the right conditions to plan and invest”

In his fiscal event Thursday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to lay out what he’s previously described as a set of “eye-watering” decisions to raise taxes and curtail spending.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged UK executives this week to rein in excessive pay awards as he tries to curb double-digit inflation.

(Updates with fiscal event in 10th, Sunak on executive pay in 11th paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove Starmer’s comments on Christmas after his office clarified he did not deliver the planned line)

