Keir Starmer slams the brakes on tax raid from wealthy Britons

Sir Keir Starmer said that his ‘driving principle’ was to ‘lower taxes’ and encourage economic growth - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not want to increase income tax for top earners if he wins the next election.

The Labour leader said he is “not looking to the lever of taxation” and will try to avoid imposing further tax increases beyond a list of smaller levies his party has already announced.

Labour has been accused of plotting a raft of tax raids on Britain’s wealthiest if it wins next year’s election, including increases in National Insurance and capital gains tax.

However, in an interview with The Telegraph, Sir Keir said his “driving principle” was to “lower taxes” and encourage economic growth.

Following criticism of the Bank of England for raising interest rates on Thursday, the Labour leader committed to keeping Andrew Bailey, its governor, in post until 2028.

He also said that despite Labour’s plans to relax planning laws to build more houses and onshore wind farms, he would “protect the countryside” in Number 10.

In April, Angela Rayner, Sir Keir’s deputy, set hares running when she refused to rule out major tax increases and declared she wanted to see taxes become “fairer for working people”.

But when asked whether he would raise income tax for those in the top earning bracket, as he pledged during his 2020 leadership bid, Sir Keir said: “Obviously, in principle, I want to lower taxes, so that’s the driving principle.

“As for the exact numbers, obviously we may have to wait until closer to the election. There are two, possibly three fiscal events until the next election, and we need to see what the [Office for National Statistics] numbers make of the financial situation.

“But in principle, I want lower taxation. We’re not looking to the lever of taxation, we’re looking to the lever of growth.”

He also pledged to respect the “really fundamental” independence of the Bank of England to avoid “crashing the economy”, as he said Liz Truss had done with a “kamikaze” mini-Budget.

Asked if he had any plans to shorten Mr Bailey’s eight-year term length, which began in 2020, he said: “No, no, no. We respect the independence.”

Sir Keir also revealed plans to “codify” in law the convention that MPs must approve military interventions.

He would use new legislation to “codify what has now become practice” that MPs must vote to approve deployments, except in an emergency.

It would mean that all future military action would need a vote in the Commons, ending a long-standing constitutional debate.

He said: “Obviously there are going to be urgent situations where that might not be possible [and] I don’t know what we need, whether we need legislation is another matter. But the codification of the practice I think is important.”

As a young lawyer, Sir Keir said the 2003 invasion of Iraq was “in breach of international law” and Ed Miliband, his shadow climate change secretary, famously blocked military intervention in Syria from Parliament in 2013.

Pledging to publish a legal justification of any military action under his government, he said: “You need to publish your legal basis. That’s what the last Labour government did. It’s what [David] Cameron did.

“It’s important obviously for our Armed Forces to know there’s a legal basis for what action is asked of them and then, saving urgent cases, to vote in the House of Commons.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, recently reversed her pledge to borrow £28 billion in every year of a Labour government to spend on energy policy.

However, she said that Labour would invest in major generation projects in a plan modelled on Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The policy includes a relaxation of planning laws to make it harder for local residents to object to the construction of onshore wind farms.

Labour has also said it would make it easier to build hundreds of thousands of homes, in a move that has alarmed some rural voters concerned about the Green Belt.

However, Sir Keir said he would ensure construction is limited to protected brownfield land.

He said: “We want to protect the countryside – there’s no doubt about that. We have fantastic, outstanding countryside. But the fact is, we do build on the Green Belt at the moment.

“What we want to do is make sure that where it’s necessary to build on the Green Belt, that’s done in a proper, sensible way where it’s building in the right place.”

He compared “housing developments that have been on playing fields” to “a car park that was in the Green Belt”.

“I think most people would say they would rather build on existing car parks than on a playing field,” he said.

“So this is not about taking away any protection for our countryside, it’s about making sure that we make sensible decisions about where we build.”

Polling from the Tony Blair Institute, published on Friday, showed 51 per cent of voters would support rejoining the EU and that 53 per cent thought Brexit was a mistake.

Sir Keir, who once campaigned for a second referendum, said he would face down Remainers in his party and committed not to rejoin the EU.

“We had a referendum, and we got a decision which was to leave the EU, we’ve now left,” he said.

Therefore, the task of an incoming Labour government is to make Brexit work.

“At the moment we’ve got a deal, which isn’t a good deal, that was negotiated by the former prime minister. So we have to improve on that,” he concluded.

