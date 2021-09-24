Keir Starmer supports relaxing of drug laws in Scotland

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
In this article:
Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has backed a controversial move in Scotland to allow drug users caught with class-A substances like heroin, cocaine and crystal meth to escape with a warning rather than being prosecuted.

The Labour leader said the change in guidance for Scotland's police officers, which was supported by Nicola Sturgeon's Government, was "probably the right thing to do".

He insisted there was a "world of difference" between the reform and "ripping up" drugs laws entirely by decriminalising their use.

Pressed again on the move, Sir Keir later told STV News: "When I was Director of Public Prosecutions in England and Wales we took policy decisions and actually prosecuting people for low levels of drug possession is not very common.

"It is very common, in fact, not to prosecute and to use diversion or some other health measure to try and deal with those cases." He added: "There is that discretion there and sometimes that could be very wisely used."

But Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, tweeted: "Drugs devastate lives. They ruin communities and tear families apart. Under Keir Starmer, UK Labour is weak on crime and weak on the causes of crime."

His intervention came after Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC told the Scottish Parliament she had decided to extend previous guidance that allows police to issue warnings to those possessing less dangerous drugs.

Ms Bain, Scotland's most senior law officer, said officers who catch someone with class-A substances can now issue a recorded police warning (RPW), meaning the culprit would not even have to pay a fine.

She said "robust prosecutorial action" would continue to be taken for drug dealer supply offences and insisted RPWs "do not represent decriminalisation of an offence."

'De facto decriminalistion'

The police keep the warning on file for two years and it can be taken into account if the culprit commits another crime. However, the Scottish Tories said the move represented "de facto decriminalisation" of the most dangerous drugs.

Jamie Greene, the Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, said the change means "people will now be receiving the same punishment for carrying class-A drugs as they would for urinating in public".

Scotland last year suffered a record 1,339 drug deaths, the highest rate in Europe and more than three-and-a-half times the rate across the UK as a whole.

But Ms Bain's decision was pushed through with no debate or vote in the Scottish Parliament. It later emerged it had not even been discussed by Ms Sturgeon's Cabinet, although her government warmly backed the change.

In an interview with ITV Border's Representing Border programme, Sir Keir said: "There is a world of difference between a decision not to prosecute a particular case and ripping up the drug laws.

"It is not unusual in any legal system for those caught with small amounts of cannabis not to be prosecuted. I don't think many people would argue that that discretion isn't sensible.

"The very same in Scotland - there is a world of difference between that exercise and saying 'do you think drug laws should be scrapped?' to which my answer is no."

The Labour leader also emphasised that Ms Bain had made the decision independently of ministers.

'Get out of jail free card'

But the head of a drugs research centre warned the move equated to a "get-out-of-jail card" for dealers as they could escape prosecution by claiming drugs found on them were for personal use.

Prof Neil McKeganey, director of the Centre for Drug Misuse Research, told GB News warned there was a "real risk" the change would lead to an increase in drug use.

He said: "Now what the Lord Advocate has just done, she has just given a massive shot in the arm to drug dealers, because effectively she's licensed drug purchasing. Anybody now in possession of illegal drugs, up to an unspecified amount, could simply claim that they are a drug user, not a drug seller, although that distinction is, at best, vague.

"That is effectively a get out of jail card for nothing. Anybody waking up in Scotland tomorrow now has a much tougher task with drug prevention than they had today, for no reason other than the policy which has just been announced."

