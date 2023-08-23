Keir Starmer tells shadow cabinet to rein in spending plans

Sir Keir Starmer has told his shadow cabinet ministers to rein in their spending plans for a potential Labour government because of the state of the economy.

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Labour frontbenchers have been given the message from Sir Keir and Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor.

Mr McFadden said nobody in Sir Keir’s top team was “resisting or punching back” against the instruction because “everyone recognises” the need to be responsible with the public finances.

Sir Keir has repeatedly claimed a Labour government would not be in a position to splash the cash, saying he is preparing to inherit a “real mess” and a “very badly damaged economy” from the Tories. He has pledged Labour will be the party of “responsible economics”.

Labour is attempting to sell voters a fiscally conservative message ahead of the next general election in a move which is likely to spark questions over whether that will be enough to win over wavering voters.

Mr McFadden said on Wednesday morning that Labour was not advocating austerity “but we do want responsibility”.

Refused to set out its spending plans

Told during an interview on Sky News that it sounded like he and Ms Reeves were going to have to say to shadow ministers who want to “spend, spend, spend that they are going to have to rein in their plans”, Mr McFadden replied: “We’ve already been doing that.

“I think that message has come not just from Rachel Reeves and I but also from Keir Starmer and to the credit of the shadow cabinet I don’t think it is one that they are resisting or punching back against.

“I think everyone recognises that responsibility is needed in the public finances and that goes for the whole shadow cabinet, not just for the shadow Treasury team.”

Labour has refused to set out in detail what its spending plans in government would be. Sir Keir has said those plans will be revealed closer to the next election.

Asked how close to the election it would be, Mr McFadden would not be drawn.

He said: “There is good reasons to take that approach because the way this budgeting process works, the Office for Budget Responsibility produces a report twice a year. That has a major impact on any chancellor’s room for manoeuvre.

“So frankly if we produced a budget now it would be out of date by the time of the next election even if it is only a year away.

“So it makes sense to wait to see what the public finances are at the time of the election before being clear about spending plans and in fact waiting in doing that is a mark of our responsibility and it is the right thing to do.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.