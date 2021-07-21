Keir Starmer told to self isolate after his child tests positive for Covid

Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London - House of Commons/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has been told to self-isolate after his child tested positive for coronavirus.

It came two hours after Sir Keir appeared in the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions, which Boris Johnson attended remotely because he is in isolation himself.

Sir Keir told the Commons that a huge number of businesses have been forced to temporarily close because of self-isolation restrictions, and sought clarity from Mr Johnson on who will be exempt under incoming Government guidance.

He accused Mr Johnson of being "all over the place" on the issue of isolation, but said everyone "understands what they should do if they are pinged by the app".

He had also poked fun at the Prime Minister, who spent Monday's so-called 'Freedom Day' in quarantine despite the removal of all legal restrictions around social contact.

"This lunchtime, one of my children tested positive for Covid," Sir Keir wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday.

"I know it's my responsibility to follow the rules - my family and I are now self-isolating."

It will affect the launch of Labour's new "safer communities" launch on Thursday, and a spokesman for the party said that Sir Keir had tested negative on Wednesday morning.

"He will continue to take daily tests," the spokesman said. "In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating."

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, meaning that Mr Javid, Mr Johnson, and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, are also all isolating.

This is the fourth time that Sir Keir has had to self-isolate, the Labour Party confirmed.

Another member of his household tested positive for the virus in September, and one of his Parliamentary staffers contracted the virus in December.

More than 530,000 Britons were 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app in the first week of July, meaning that they had been detected as a close contact of someone with the virus.

It comes as a 'pingdemic' continues to sweep the UK, with more than one million pupils now absent from school as a result of coronavirus outbreaks.

Cabinet ministers have warned Mr Johnson to ensure that larger numbers of workers are exempt from the requirement to self-isolate if they receive a notification from the app.

“What counts as a critical worker? In my view, logistics would count. In my view supermarkets would count. In my view hospitality would count,” one source told The Telegraph.