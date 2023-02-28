Keir Starmer ‘wouldn’t understand’ Brexit negotiations, James Cleverly says

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The Foreign Secretary has claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s reaction to the new Brexit deal suggests he does not understand “how negotiations work”.

James Cleverly hit back at the Labour leader for saying the so-called “Windsor Framework” is a “compromise”, insisting business and community leaders “really welcome” what the Government has achieved.

Rishi Sunak has said he is “confident” his deal to rewrite the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol addresses the concerns of the DUP as he seeks to sell the fresh arrangements to the people of Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister said the move represents a “huge step forward”, and he now intends to give people the “time and space” to digest the legal text of the agreement.

Responding to Mr Sunak’s statement on the new deal in the Commons on Monday, Sir Keir said: “The protocol will never be perfect. It’s a compromise.

“But I've always been clear that if implemented correctly, it is an agreement that can work in the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement.”

He added: “We must once again embrace compromise and put division behind us.”

But Mr Cleverly told Sky News on Tuesday: “The Leader of the Opposition wouldn’t understand, I think, how negotiations work, it seems.

“If he describes it as a compromise… I think what I’ve heard is business leaders, community leaders, representatives of the retail community, the spokesman from the Guide Dogs Association and a whole load of other people really welcome what we’ve achieved, because what we have achieved is something that a lot of people said we could never achieve.”

Peter Kyle, Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary, said he thought Mr Cleverly’s reaction was “a bit strange” as Sir Keir was “paying a compliment” to Mr Sunak.

“Keir Starmer’s constantly said that talking, negotiating delivers - rowing doesn't,” he told Sky News.

“The two previous prime ministers rowed, Rishi Sunak did talk and negotiate, and he did compromise. And he has delivered a deal.”