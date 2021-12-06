Keira Knightley once got 'stuck in traffic' next to a 'Love Actually' fan who awkwardly recreated the iconic cue card scene at her

Keira Knightley attends the "Misbehaviour" World Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel, London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Keira Knightley said that a fan once recreated the cue card scene from "Love Actually" at her.

The encounter took place during a London traffic jam, Knightley told Yahoo Entertainment.

Knightley, who starred in the 2003 film, called the incident both "creepy" and "sweet."

Knightley starred in one of the most iconic scenes from "Love Actually." In it, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) arrives to confess his love to Juliet (Knightley) with a stack of cue cards that feature phrases like "to me, you are perfect." He does so at Juliet's front door, playing "Silent Night" from a boombox to make Juliet's husband think that he's a group of carolers.

The film, which also stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, and Colin Firth, was released in 2003 and has since become a Christmas classic.

While promoting her upcoming Christmas film "Silent Night," which premiered in the United States on Friday, Knightley told Yahoo Entertainment about the incident, in which a fan recreated the scene in the car next to her while they were both stuck in a traffic jam.

"I mean, it would have been much better if I could have just driven straight off, but I couldn't," Knightley told Yahoo Entertainment. "We were very much stuck there for awhile."

The cue card scene is one of the film's most recognizable moments and has been subject to parody over the years. "Saturday Night Live" has spoofed the sequence multiple times, such as in a sketch from 2016 that shows cast member Kate McKinnon as Hillary Rodham Clinton arriving at an electoral college voter's house to beg her to not vote for President Donald Trump. Another "SNL" parody from 2014 shows a man, played by Pete Davidson, confessing his love for a woman, played by Amy Adams, along with a variety of other nonsensical confessions.

