Keiretsu Forum Fuels Investment In Most Valued Companies and Rewards Most Active Investors

A thousand investors across North America vet high-quality deal flow during the recent Investor Capital Expo; three take home bonus investment in a Special Purpose Vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three sessions, six weeks, 36 high-quality investment opportunities describes this year's Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo. The virtual event attracted over 900 registered accredited investors from 50 angel groups, investors from 100+ Family Offices, corporate partners, and keynotes from leading experts. To date, featured companies have more than 2,000 indications of investment interest. By all measures, it was a very successful Expo; for three investors, it was an exceptional Expo.

Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic is part of Keiretsu Forum, the world’s largest and most active investment community of early-stage angel investors. Founded in California in 2000, Keiretsu Forum now includes 53 chapters on 4 continents. For more information about Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, visit www.keiretsuforum-midatlantic.com. (PRNewsfoto/Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic)

To encourage constructive feedback to presenting companies, investors who submit their 'gold sheet' feedback forms for all three sessions were eligible to win a $25,000 investment in the Most Valued Company Special Purpose Vehicle. The winners were drawn at random and are:

Paul Gianneschi, member of the Atlanta Chapter,

Ashley Hancock, member of the Atlanta Chapter, and

Brad Kollmyer, member of 1 month of the Vancouver Chapter

A Special Purpose Vehicle was created to invest in the companies selected by those investors in attendance as the Most Valued Company in each Expo Session. An investment of $25,000 has been placed in the name of each drawing winner and of these companies will receive a $25,000 investment to kick-off their respective fundraising.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group offers an advanced, more optimized, and safer lithium-ion battery cell technology.

OtoNexus Medical Technologies has developed the world's first ultrasound hand-held device to evaluate the four disease states of middle ear infection.

Virion Therapeutics, which has developed cancer and other chronic infection treatments using targeted novel T-cell based immunotherapies that couple a checkpoint blockade with disease-specific antigen stimulation.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate/ institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Today's Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 53 chapters on 3 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cindi Sutera, cindis@amscommunications.net and 610-613-2773

