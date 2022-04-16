Keisha Lance Bottoms Said She Was Turned Away At An Atlanta Restaurant For Wearing Leggings

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was turned away from a steakhouse at a mall because she was wearing leggings. Bottoms went to Twitter on Friday to share her story.

“I was just turned away at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” she wrote.

I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

Some social media users spoke out in support of Bottoms, saying it’s ridiculous to have a dress code at a mall restaurant.

They’re enforcing a dress code at a MALL Diner??? — Ed Memphis (@EdMemphisPimpin) April 15, 2022

Others, however, pointed out that the restaurant has a dress policy.

I know that’s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants. Hopefully they’re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing. pic.twitter.com/lqWqTB4Ibe — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) April 15, 2022

In their defense, they do have a dress code. It's ambiguous, leaving room for interpretation. pic.twitter.com/DdXtiZtBaa — K Lloyd Parker GET VACCINATED (@kalpha7) April 15, 2022

I respect you, but the Capital Grille is a really nice restaurant with a dress code. Leggings are simply not appropriate for some restaurants. — Christi Veach (@VeachChristi) April 15, 2022

Journalist Jemele Hill said she hasn’t seen the same dress code at other Capital Grille locations.

Story continues

Interesting how that particular Capital Grille has a dress code, because I’ve never encountered one before at Capital Grille. And leggings are just casual attire. Some people staying doing the most for no reason. https://t.co/RoLEaPfGd0 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 15, 2022

The Capital Grille located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta issued a “polite notice” on its website.

“For the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required,” the policy states. “Thank you for not wearing: gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, exposed undergarments.”

Still, Bottoms questioned whether the rule is enforced for everyone.

“Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in ‘mall’ attire,” she wrote. “Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, ‘No.’ Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service.”

Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in “mall” attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, “No.”. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service. https://t.co/4GRq97cwGP — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

Bottoms, now working as a CNN commentator, served as the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Mediaite reports.