Keith Cooper reaches $7.5 million settlement with Elkhart Indiana over wrongful conviction

Keith Cooper, who spent nearly a decade in prison for a robbery he did not commit, will receive $7.5 million as part of a settlement with the city of Elkhart.

The settlement is the largest in Indiana history for wrongful conviction. And it marks the end of a years-long legal odyssey for Cooper, a Chicago man who moved his family to Elkhart more than 20 years ago for a better life, only to find himself framed and trapped behind bars.

Cooper in 2017 received a gubernatorial pardon, the first given in Indiana to someone who did not commit the underlying crime. He filed a lawsuit that same year, accusing four former police officers of fabricating evidence to frame him and the city of Elkhart for enabling the alleged misconduct.

The settlement — announced today by Cooper's attorney Elliot Slosar — comes after a lengthy negotiation and years of litigation slowed by the pandemic.

"Mr. Cooper’s wrongful conviction did not happen by accident nor was it an aberration. Through this case, he has paved the way for other wrongfully convicted people from Elkhart to get a fair chance at justice. In the process, Mr. Cooper has received historic compensation for each moment of his wrongful incarceration," Slosar said.

Keith Cooper, 49, looks skyward during a news conference Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, after new Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb granted him a pardon Thursday. Cooper, who was released in 2006, spent more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction and says he's angry his name wasn't cleared by former Vice President Mike Pence during his time as Indiana governor.

Keith Cooper: A man imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit

The attorneys for the city of Elkhart and the former police officers involved in his case did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cooper sued Ed Windbigler, former Elkhart police chief, along with Steve Rezutko, Steve Ambrose and Tom Cutler. Rezutko committed suicide in 2019, shortly after the city disclosed records showing the former detective resigned from the police department following an internal investigation into improper contact with female informants.

Cooper, who had no prior conviction, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for armed robbery in 1997. The case was built on unreliable evidence: eyewitness accounts that were later recanted and a jailhouse informant's testimony that was fabricated, according to court records.

An Elkhart County judge in 2006 offered Cooper a sentence modification deal after new evidence of his innocence surfaced. Cooper was released after 8 1/2 years, but under the deal his bogus felony conviction remained intact. The long-awaited pardon granted by Gov. Eric Holcomb finally expunged that record.

From prisoner to advocate: Wrongly convicted Keith Cooper has become an advocate for people like him

Cooper, whose case gained widespread attention after IndyStar chronicled his story in 2015, has since become an advocate for people like him. His story fueled the creation of the University of Notre Dame's Exoneration Justice Clinic, a de facto law firm that opened last fall and works to reverse wrongful conviction cases.

"There's a lot of Keith Coopers," he said in an earlier interview with IndyStar. "Let's get them out."

Attorney Elliot Slosar, left, flanks his client, Keith Cooper, during a news conference Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, after new Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb granted him a pardon Thursday. Cooper, 49, who was released in 2006, spent more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction and says he's angry his name wasn't cleared by Vice President Mike Pence during his time as Indiana governor.

In 2019, Holcomb signed a law that would compensate those who were wrongfully convicted $50,000 for every year they spent in prison. Cooper opted to not apply for compensation because doing so would have required him to drop his lawsuit against Elkhart.

Slosar, Cooper's attorney, said the settlement is the largest in Indiana for a wrongful conviction.

Cooper's co-defendant, Christopher Parish, received a nearly $5 million settlement with the city in 2014.

David Camm — a former Indiana State Police trooper who was convicted twice at trial for murdering his wife and two children but acquitted by a third jury — has been paid $4.6 million by the state of Indiana, his attorneys announced last month.

