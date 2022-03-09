Keith Davis Jr. asks for murder charges to be dismissed due to alleged vindictiveness by State’s Attorney Mosby

Keith Davis Jr., the Baltimore man facing a fifth murder trial, has asked a judge to throw out the criminal charges against him because of alleged vindictiveness by State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, an argument that closely mirrors one made by Mosby in her defense of her federal indictment.

In the motion to dismiss his charges, Davis’ defense cited as evidence of Mosby’s “deep animus, prosecutorial misconduct, and vindictiveness” the timing of the charges filed against Davis and the two-term elected prosecutor’s public statements pertaining to the case. Examples including social media posts and her displaying of an obscene gesture to a supporter of Davis.

Deborah Katz Levi, Davis’ lawyer and the director of special litigation for the public defender’s office, wrote that the motion she authored for Davis “is in large measure modeled after and taken from the Motion to Dismiss that Ms. Mosby filed on her own behalf in her own criminal prosecution” based on allegations of perjury and making false statements.

Federal prosecutors have accused Mosby of perjuring herself by claiming to have suffered financially from the coronavirus pandemic to make early withdrawals from her retirement savings under the federal CARES act and making false statements on loan applications applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida, according to her indictment, which was made public Jan. 13.

In her own motion to dismiss, Mosby argued the indictment against her was exclusively the result of animosity on behalf of U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise, making allegations about disparaging comments Barron made about Mosby as a lawmaker and highlighting Wise’s donations to Mosby’s political opponents. Publicly, Mosby has sought to discredit the case as politically motivated.

Davis is set for a fifth murder trial in May stemming from the fatal shooting of Pimlico Race Track security guard Kevin Jones early in the morning of June 7, 2015. Davis was charged with murder about nine months after the fatal shooting, and after he was acquitted of an alleged robbery that occurred the same day in 2015.

Suspecting him of a robbery, Baltimore police officers chased Davis into an auto garage and opened fire. They unloaded 32 rounds, striking Davis three times and seriously injuring him. Police said they thought Davis was armed, and that they recovered a handgun from inside the garage. It was the first city police shooting during the fallout from the death of Freddie Gray from injuries in police custody two months earlier.

A jury acquitted Davis of every count in the robbery case except for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Murder charges came after the gun police recovered from the garage was linked to casings found at the scene of Jones’ fatal shooting. Seven days after Davis was largely absolved in the robbery case, he was charged with murder in Jones’ death.

He was tried twice in 2017: The first resulted in a hung jury; the second brought a conviction that was overturned when a judge determined prosecutors withheld information from Davis’ defense. A jury deadlock on Davis’ third murder trial. His fourth, in 2019, led to a conviction but it was again overturned. Prosecutors resolved to retry him and are currently scheduled to do so May 16, though the trial date could be delayed.

Less than two weeks after a judge ordered a new trial in 2021, Davis was charged with attempted murder after an alleged jail fight.

Davis’ repeated prosecutions have become a rallying cry for his supporters, who have consistently called on Mosby to dismiss his charges. A nonprofit organization has taken up Davis’ defense in public, drawing attention to details in his case with a website and a forthcoming series of videos. Podcasts have examined his case.

In her motion Levi, Davis’ attorney, described the timing of the charges against Davis as “a pattern that demonstrates vindictiveness on its face.”

Mosby’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Levi also highlighted Mosby’s encounter with a supporter of Davis at a waterfront bar in May 2021. The supporter road by Mosby on a bicycle filming as he called out “Free Keith Davis. Jr.!” Mosby turned, raised her hand and flashed the middle finger.

At first, Mosby’s office denied she made the gesture and replied to a tweet by Davis’ wife, Kelly Davis, according to the motion, saying that she’d raised a thumb and not a middle finger. After The Sun enlarged the photo and showed it to her office, the office responded with a new statement saying she felt threatened.

Levi wrote that the gesture and the fact that her office tweeted to Davis’ wife, was evidence of Mosby’s animus toward Davis, his family and supporters.

This article will be updated.