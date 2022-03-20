Keith Dmochowski: 1 dead in gunfire in the parking lot at Walmart in Wyomissing [update]

Mar. 19—Crews rushed to the Walmart in Wyomissing shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for the reports of shots fired and two people hurt in the parking lot.

Crews found the victims in different spots in the parking lot in a chaotic scene along State Hill Road, according to emergency reports.

"One person was shot and they're deceased," said Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams, who was at the scene later. "One more person was injured but we don't believe they were shot."

"It's an active investigation," Adams added.

He said the apparent gunman was apprehended near the scene by a Spring Township officer who was responding to the call.

Shoppers and workers were locked inside the store for a short time. A store worker said that he had to make sure customers were safe, but had little else to say.

Emergency reports included that one person was shot in the face.

At least one ambulance left the scene en route to Reading Hospital.

There were at least two crashes nearby during the chaos.

Adams said at least one of the crashes was related to the crime.

He said the detectives from his office are working with Wyomissing police in the investigation.

A woman at the scene said she was parked next to one of the damaged vehicles moments before the crash.

"Oh my God that could've been me," the woman said, visibly upset. "Something must've saved me."

Another person at the scene said he was in the store shopping when the shooting happened outside, and employees locked the doors.

"It was crazy," he said.

Neither person wanted to give their name.

More details as they become available. Check back for updates.