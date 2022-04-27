Keith Dmochowski: Gun pulled during parking lot fight outside northern Berks store

Apr. 26—Hamburg state police were dispatched for a fight involving a weapon being drawn in the parking lot of Cigars International in Tilden Township.

Multiple individuals took part in the physical altercation, which happened April 9 around 12:30 a.m., according to a press release.

During the fight, a 23-year-old male — whose identity was not released by police — drew a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, pointing it at several individuals, troopers said.

The nature of the incident is listed as assault and fear by physical menace.

The incident remains under investigation, and charges are forthcoming, troopers said.

No further details were available, and troopers have not yet released the identities of any who were involved.