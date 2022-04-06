Keith Dmochowski: Heavy duty pickup truck stolen from western Berks farm

Apr. 5—A flatbed heavy duty pickup truck was stolen from a Jefferson Township farm, according to a state police report.

The black 2001 Ford F-150 was taken between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday morning, troopers said.

The report lists two victims, a male and a female.

Troopers said the vehicle was reported stolen around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

No information was given on a possible suspect or motive, and further details on the theft were unavailable.

An investigation is ongoing. State police are requesting that anyone with information contact the Reading station at 610-378-4011.