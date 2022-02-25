Keith Dmochowski: Philadelphia man arrested in Reading gunshot slayings

Keith Dmochowski, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 25—A Philadelphia man has been taken into custody in that city related to the gunshot deaths early Sunday in Reading, according to a press release issued Thursday night by Reading City Hall.

NyJee Jefferson was taken into custody later Sunday on an unrelated warrant for a parole violation, Reading police said.

Jefferson is being held in Philadelphia pending arraignment for first- and third-degree murder and related offenses.

The shooting took place shortly after 7 a.m. in the 200 block of West Greenwich Street, and resulted in the deaths of Jose Ventura-Jimenez, 18, and a 17-year-old, whose name authorities refuse to release.

At the time, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said that there was a dispute among a group of individuals that led to heavy gunfire.

Investigators found 20 shell casings in the area, he said.

The information from Reading City Hall was unspecific about whether Jefferson was a gunman or played some other role in the killings.

