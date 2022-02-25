Keith Dmochowski: Philadelphia man arrested in Reading gunshot slayings

Feb. 25—A Philadelphia man has been taken into custody in that city related to the gunshot deaths early Sunday in Reading, according to a press release issued Thursday night by Reading City Hall.

NyJee Jefferson was taken into custody later Sunday on an unrelated warrant for a parole violation, Reading police said.

Jefferson is being held in Philadelphia pending arraignment for first- and third-degree murder and related offenses.

The shooting took place shortly after 7 a.m. in the 200 block of West Greenwich Street, and resulted in the deaths of Jose Ventura-Jimenez, 18, and a 17-year-old, whose name authorities refuse to release.

At the time, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said that there was a dispute among a group of individuals that led to heavy gunfire.

Investigators found 20 shell casings in the area, he said.

The information from Reading City Hall was unspecific about whether Jefferson was a gunman or played some other role in the killings.