Keith Dmochowski: Reward up to $10,000 offered for information on suspect in Reading gunshot slaying

Apr. 21—A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Deivis Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, the alleged gunman in a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal shooting.

The shooting in the 1000 Block of Green Street took place about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, police said.

City police obtained an arrest warrant for Gutierrez-Garcia on first- and third-degree murder and related charges in the slaying of Jackson J. Reyes-Negron.

Gutierrez-Garcia opened fire on Reyes-Negron, 23, after an argument involving Reyes-Negron's girlfriend — whose name was withheld by police — and Gutierrez-Garcia, who she described as her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Police said Gutierrez-Garcia shot Reyes-Negron through the windshield of the woman's car, as she attempted to drive away following a verbal confrontation between her and Gutierrez-Garcia.

She then drove away, called 911, and took Reyes-Negron to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Gutierrez-García has not been located, and Reading police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Reading department at 610-655-6116.

In addition, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County's tip line at 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411 or via the Crime Alert mobile app. Tipsters don't have to reveal their identity to collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.