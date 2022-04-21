Keith Dmochowski: State police at Hamburg station to conduct weekend sobriety checks
Apr. 20—State police from the Hamburg station will be conducting sobriety checks and increasing DUI patrols this weekend, troopers said Wednesday.
The increased enforcement will look for signs of operators being under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and take enforcement action, troopers said.
No specific time or a location of the sobriety checks was given, other than that the patrols will occur over the upcoming weekend.