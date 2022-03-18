Keith Dmochowski: Tractor, trailer and ATV stolen from western Berks farm

Mar. 17—State police are investigating the theft of a tractor, trailer, all-terrain vehicle and other miscellaneous items from a Bethel Township farm.

Troopers were dispatched March 7 to the 600 block of Rehrersburg Road to conduct an investigation, a press release Thursday said.

No information was provided on the victim or a suspect.

The release offered no further details other than that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information should contact the Hamburg station at 610-562-6885.