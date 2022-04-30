Keith Dmochowski: Union Township woman wounded accidentally, state police say
Apr. 29—The bullet that hit a 41-year-old woman in a Union Township home Thursday was fired accidentally, state police said Friday.
Emergency crews were called to a York Road home about 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of a woman hit in the midback by a bullet that left a hole in the side of the house.
An investigation found the round was fired from a neighboring property, also on York Road, troopers said in a press release Friday.
Troopers said the incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm.
The woman was taken to the Reading Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the incident continues, troopers said.