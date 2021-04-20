Keith Ellison: Minnesota AG says ‘true justice’ after Derek Chauvin verdict should bring ‘enduring’ change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AP)
(AP)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison delivered powerful remarks on the state of policing and justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and a jury’s verdict finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts against him.

“George Floyd mattered,” Mr Ellison said on Tuesday during a press conference with prosecutors. “George Floyd mattered ... because he was a human being and there is no way we can turn away from that reality.”

He added: “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability, which is the first step towards justice, and now the cause of justice is in your hands.”

The decision from Mr Ellison – the state’s first African American attorney general and a former progressive member of Congress – to take the lead on prosecuting the case was welcomed by civil rights advocates exhausted by a lack of accountability for the police killings of Black Americans.

Now-former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could face up to 40 years in prison.

The verdict followed three weeks of testimony and nine hours of deliberation nearly one year after Mr Floyd’s death on 25 May, 2020, captured in painful video and galvanising an international protest movement to hold police accountable for the killings of Black people

A 12-person jury heard from 45 witnesses in total, including 38 from the prosecution and seven the defence. Of the jurors, six are white, four are Black and two are multiracial.

Mr Ellison praised “the people who stopped and raised their voices” following Mr Floyd’s murder on 25 May, 2020 as a “bouquet of humanity” after his death, captured in harrowing film that galvanised an international call for justice.

They “told the whole world the truth what they saw,” he said.

But “this verdict reminds us how hard it is to make enduring change,” Mr Ellison added, pointing to a legacy of police commissions that followed 20th century uprisings after the killings of Black Americans by police. The subsequent reports have created an “Alice in Wonderland” effect by returning to the same conclusions without accountability or reforms, he said.

“This has to end,” he said. “We need true justice.”

Mr Ellison said that justice would include a “social transformation that says no one is above the law and no one is below it,” with a legacy of “enduring, systemic, societal change.”

He said this generation’s work is to transform policing into “one that is empathetic, compassionate and affirming”, following a resounding verdict that has the potential to create a “powerful opening for new relationships and to shed old practices.”

“The work of our generation is to say goodbye to old practices that don’t serve us anymore,” he said.

Read More

Watch live as jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Obama calls for ‘concrete reforms’ after Derek Chauvin verdict

Black lawmakers revive call for justice for victims of police violence

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines lost more than $1.3 billion to start the year, and the stock is falling

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. lost more than $1.3 billion in the first three months of 2021, but executives claimed that an adjusted cash flow metric flipped to positive and promised that new international routes to countries that allow vaccinated travelers will help the airline recover from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • House Call: Embracing My Outdoor Persona

    We're getting outdoorsy on Clever this week Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Derek Chauvin verdict - live: Police officer found guilty on all murder charges in George Floyd case

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Minneapolis awaits Derek Chauvin verdict

    President & CEO at Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Weinhagen, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down his thoughts on how life will be in Minneapolis and the U.S. following the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Harriet Tubman’s lost childhood home discovered by archaeologists

    The site is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Head of NY school that suspended teacher over ‘white shaming’ comments recorded agreeing with him

    Paul Rossi accuses the school of ‘demonising’ white people in its curriculum

  • Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale dies aged 93

    Jimmy Carter's running mate lost heavily to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election.

  • Exposure to Twitter lowered Republican vote share in last two presidential elections, study claims

    Effects of joining Twitter was driven by independent and moderate voters being persuaded by Twitter’s liberal content, study suggests

  • Cooper, Whitmer lead national call for businesses to ‘speak out’ on voter restrictions

    Exclusive: “Please speak out,” says the letter Cooper signed along with other current and former governors.

  • ‘The world is watching’: The fight for Minneapolis police reform after Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction

    Derek Chauvin may have been found guilty of murder, but the people of Minneapolis say true justice is much bigger than one court decision

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.