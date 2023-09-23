Keith Girton of Coshocton McDonald's receives the Ray Kroc Award

COSHOCTON − Keith Girton, manager of the McDonald's restaurant in Coshocton, recently won the Ray Kroc Award.

The accolade recognizes the top performing McDonald’s managers globally. Girton was one of 394 McDonald’s managers from around the world and 70 markets to receive the honor. This represents the top 1% of restaurant managers. The award comes with a cash prize, trophy and trip to attend the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain, in April.

Girton, who has been working for McDonald’s for 32 years, was presented with the award by owner operator Amy Ansel, Director of Operations Chad Lawson and supervisor Carole Yoder. Ansel owns McDonald's restaurants in Dover, New Philadelphia, Cadiz, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville and Millersburg.

“I am shocked and humbled to receive this award and could not of done it without my entire team,” Girton said.

McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize those who have led their team to outstanding business performance, reflect the culture and values of the McDonald’s System and reinforce McDonald’s purpose to feed and foster communities.

“Keith was nominated for his commitment to his people, his restaurant, our organization and Brand McDonald’s. We’re delighted that we are able to recognize Keith in this way for his dedication to McDonald’s," Ansel said.

McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within. Around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.

Information provided by Chad Lawson.

