Keith Leonard named permanent Escambia County superintendent

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County school board in Escambia County, Florida, voted unanimously Tuesday night to make Keith Leonard the permanent superintendent.

Keith Leonard has been serving as the interim superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools since June, after a vote to fire former superintendent Dr. Tim Smith in May.

The motion to appoint Keith Leonard as superintendent, and authorize the school board chair to negotiate a contract was brought forward by board member Kevin Adams and second by Bill Slayton.

