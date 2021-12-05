Keith Mayer: Man arrested on charges of throwing 4-month-old boy to floor in Berks

Dec. 5—State police said they have arrested a man on charges of throwing a 4-month-old boy to the floor during an argument with his girlfriend.

Scott Albrecht was charged with assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children and related offenses, troopers said. Albrecht's age and bail and other arraignment information were not provided.

Troopers were called about 11:30 p.m. Friday to a house in the 7600 block of Lancaster Avenue in Tulpehocken Township.

Troopers said they learned that Albrecht was arguing with his girlfriend, a 40-year-old woman whose name was not provided, when Albrecht threw the child to the floor, causing head injuries to the baby.

The child was taken to Hershey Medical Center. It was unclear if the boy was still there.

Further details were not available.