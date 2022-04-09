Keith Mayer: Reading man charged in sexual assaults on boy

Apr. 8—A Reading man has been arrested in sexual assaults on a Reading boy, now 14.

Luis Torres-Gonzalez, 30, of the 200 block of North 10th Street was awaiting arraignment on Friday night on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent, corruption of minors and related offenses.

Berks County detectives said they received a report from Reading police on Jan. 16 regarding a sexual assault on the 14-year-old.

On Jan. 27, the victim was interviewed and told detectives that the assault occurred in January and that the suspect had raped him when he was younger, detectives said.

Detectives then interviewed Torres-Gonzalez, who admitted to multiple sexual assaults on the boy starting when the victim was as young as 9, authorities said.

Charges were filed Tuesday and Torres-Gonzalez turned himself in Friday, detectives said.