Keith Mayer: Shooting victim walks into Reading fire station

Mar. 16—Crews were called Tuesday night to the Ninth and Marion streets fire station for a walk-in shooting victim.

Emergency broadcasts told that the shooting happened at 11th and Pike streets and someone drove the victim to the Ninth and Marion fire station about 8:20 p.m.

The initial reports were for a gunshot through the left arm and into the victim's rib cage. Fire personnel began medical procedures on the victim as the ambulance was on its way, fire officials said.

That ambulance took the victim to Reading Hospital.

Then a couple minutes later another ambulance was dispatched to 11th and Pike for the report of another victim.

However, police and medical crews were unable to locate a second victim immediately after a search of the area and were contacting the hospitals, thinking that perhaps the victim was driven by private vehicle to one. That happens with regularity.

The gunfire Tuesday night was about 24 hours after an 18-year-old man was killed and three other people were wounded at Brookline Park.

Mayor Eddie Moran made an appeal Tuesday amid the violence, saying "it's time for us to take the community back into our hands."

Gun violence within the past month:

—Slayings of two men Thursday in the 600 block of Miltimore Street.

—On Feb. 26 a man died after a gunman opened fire into the windshield of a car he was sitting in in the 100 block of Green Street.

—A double homicide Feb. 20 in the 200 block of West Greenwich Street.

Police have not connected any of the shootings.

One man has been taken into custody in one of the shootings and another man has been charged in a different episode.