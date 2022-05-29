Keith Mayer: Stabbing victim in Spring Township died and the alleged killer is jailed

May 28—The man stabbed in Spring Township died and his assailant was arrested and jailed in the slaying, officials said Saturday.

Alan M. Moore, 31, died after being stabbed numerous times in the head and neck by Douglass M. Schaeffer III, according to Spring Township police.

Schaeffer was committed to Berks County Prison without bail on charges of first- and third-degree murder and related assault and weapons offenses after arraignment before District Judge David Yoch.

Moore and Schaeffer were residents in housing operated by a private rehabilitation company known as Project Transition, District Attorney John T. Adams said Saturday.

"We're still looking into specifics," he said.

The was no second assailant but there was a witness. The Reading Eagle initially reported there was a second assailant due to the back-and-forth in the emergency radio traffic surrounding the crime.

Berks County Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and that the victim was pronounced dead in an apartment house at 2900 Wyoming Drive at 6:49 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Melissa Spuhler.

Police gave this account:

The witness, whose name was not provided, called 911 about 5:45 p.m. Friday to report that a man was being stabbed inside an apartment.

A short time later officers arrived, there was a crowd outside and Schaeffer was standing in front of another apartment in bloody clothes.

He was taken into custody and asked where the knife was.

"Probably in his neck," Schaeffer replied.

Police found Moore at the top of stairs inside but ambulance crews couldn't help him and the coroner's office was soon called.

The witness said that she and Moore were downstairs when they heard Schaeffer breaking things upstairs. Both went up the stairs to see what was going on.

Schaeffer began to fight with Moore. Then soon a knife was produced and held to Moore's neck and Schaeffer said to Moore, "Time to go to sleep."

The witness ran outside but returned a short time later with a second witness, who was also not identified. They saw Schaeffer kicking the motionless Moore on the floor at the top of the stairs.

Schaeffer saw the second witness and kicked Moore once again, then the second witness walked Moore outside, where Moore took off his socks, said he would wait for police and said, "nice knowing you."

Project Transition's website reads that the mission of the rehabilitation is "To enable each person who has Serious Mental Illness, Dual Diagnosis Substance Use Disorder or an Intellectual Developmental disABILITY and Behavioral Health conditions to live a life that is meaningful to him/her/them in the community on terms he/she/they defines."

The phone number listed for Project Transition and it's office nearby along Windmill Road in Spring Township was not in service Saturday and it was unclear how to reach the company for comment.