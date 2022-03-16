Keith Olbermann was in ‘lengthy’ talks to replace Rachel Maddow: report

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann was reportedly involved in lengthy discussions to become newly hired MSNBC host Keith Olbermann.

The Daily Beast reports the former “Countdown” host’s return to the network he left in 2011 was shot down when host Rachel Maddow inked a new, $30 million deal with the left-leaning cable channel in August 2021. Olbermann told that outlet’s newly launched “Source Material” media column that he had even offered to let Maddow’s production company produce his program for “a f—kton of money” but she took a pass.

“Management is worse than asleep at the switch,” he said of MSNBC, which declined to comment on the Daily Beast report.

According to Olbermann, MSNBC also offered him a show in 2016. When he left MSNBC, Maddow credited him for “nudging the network to give me a try.”

She quickly went on to become the face of the network. Her relationship with Olberman reportedly soured over time.

Olbermann also takes credit for helping launch the the career of star MSNBC numbers-cruncher Steve Kornacki, though that claim has been disputed.

Maddow’s new deal at MSNBC reportedly means “The Rachel Maddow Show” will at some point scale back from being a nightly program, where it’s enjoyed strong viewership in the 9 p.m. spot since 2008.

MSNBC also saw “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” lose its host late last year when the veteran anchor signed off for the last time.