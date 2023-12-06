Who is Keith Pearson? New DeSantis-appointed St. Lucie sheriff was a lieutenant last week

A week ago, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson was a lieutenant.

On Friday, Sheriff Ken Mascara abruptly retired for unnamed "health reasons" and Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately named Pearson in his place, jumping him over higher-ranking command staff without explanation.

Pearson said at a press conference Monday he hadn't planned on running for sheriff and only found out about the appointment half an hour before the governor's press release announcing it, although the sheriff's logic backdrop behind him already had his name on it, as did the sign on the building.

Pearson filed Monday to run as a Republican in the 2024 sheriff's election.

Local Republican leaders have reacted with shock over the speed of the appointment and the lack of notification or consultation and have asked DeSantis to reconsider.

Who is Keith Pearson?

The new St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson speaks at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Midway Road in Fort Pierce. "It's very humbling but it’s also very exciting knowing that we are going to be able to be able to continue serving St. Lucie County at this level of excellency," Pearson said at the start of a media interview at the Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road on Monday Dec. 4, 2023, in Fort Pierce. The former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara submitted his resignation on Friday Dec. 1, and he cited ongoing “health issues” for his departure. He’s currently out of state seeking treatment, he noted.

Pearson, 40, was born in New York but moved to St. Lucie County when he was 3 years old. He grew up in Fort Pierce and attended Lincoln Park Academy. He received an associate degree in criminal justice from Indian River State College.

In 2003 he was hired as a deputy, attending the police academy, and has worked for the department since. Pearson started in corrections in the county jail and also worked in the crime investigations unit. Most recently he was in charge of security over the county's 48,000 students.

Pearson lives in Port St. Lucie with his wife, Brandi. They married in May 2005.

Pearson was recognized in 2010 with the Treasure Coast "Peers" award from ASIS International, a worldwide organization of security professionals. In 2009 he received a commendation award for work in the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.

He’s also the recipient of the U.S. Department of Justice Distinguished Service Medal and the U. S. Southern District Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

Was Keith Pearson investigated in a police-involved shooting?

Pearson and Fort Pierce Police Officer Keith Holmes, working undercover, fired multiple times at John Donald Augstgen Jr., 47, when he tried to run them down with a truck after they interrupted an alleged drug deal in 2012. Augstgen died days later.

A grand jury cleared both men in 2013.

Did Republican Keith Pearson help Democrat Ken Mascara stay sheriff?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated former sheriff Mascara and some others, including Pearson, over misconduct in the 2020 election. Mascara, a Democrat, allegedly recruited a "ghost candidate" to run in the Republican primary to disrupt it and win over Mascara's rivals.

Evidence in the report suggested Mascara helped bring in Kevin Carter, a retired St. Lucie County deputy, who won the Republican primary but was easily defeated by Mascara in the general election with Mascara getting 67% of the vote. Pearson, who recently filed to run for sheriff as a Republican, reportedly helped distribute Carter's campaign signs and "siphon votes" from the other Republican candidate, Rich Williams, according to reports.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara in 2023

The FDLE report said Pearson "knowingly conspired, confederated, abetted and aided Ken Mascara while he was the incumbent St. Lucie County sheriff and seeking re-election for said office in the 2020 election cycle, to facilitate Kevin Carter's 'ghost candidacy' in the 2020 St. Lucie County sheriff race."

Despite that conclusion, prosecutors ultimately decided there was insufficient evidence that Mascara, Pearson and others involved broke any laws and state attorney Phil Archer's office declined to file charges.

"I don't believe I did anything wrong," Pearson said when asked about it at the press conference.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Keith Pearson appointed Florida sheriff after 20 years of service