Keith Pearson said he didn't plan to run for St. Lucie sheriff before DeSantis appointment

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Before being appointed Friday to take over as St. Lucie County sheriff following the sudden resignation of longtime Sheriff Ken Mascara, Keith Pearson said he had not considered running for the position.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday tapped Pearson, who was a sheriff's lieutenant, the same day Mascara notified the governor about his abrupt retirement.

By Monday, Pearson had filed to run as a Republican in the 2024 sheriff’s election. Mascara was a Democrat in his sixth term.

“Seeing the confidence that's put in me and then actually getting that and speaking to different people, it's like, wow … sometimes you underestimate yourself,” Pearson said Monday. “Sometimes you don't see your true value, and you don't see how much of a difference you could really make or how much a difference you've already made.”

Pearson said he was driving along Midway Road when he got a call from an unknown number.

“I assumed it was going to be about my extended car warranty but it was the Governor's Office,” Pearson said. “They had said congratulations, you were just appointed to sheriff of St. Lucie County, and that a press release would be coming out in about 30 minutes.”

The new St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson speaks at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Midway Road in Fort Pierce. "It's very humbling but it’s also very exciting knowing that we are going to be able to be able to continue serving St. Lucie County at this level of excellency," Pearson said at the start of a media interview at the Sheriff’s Office on Midway Road on Monday Dec. 4, 2023, in Fort Pierce. The former St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara submitted his resignation on Friday Dec. 1, and he cited ongoing “health issues” for his departure. He’s currently out of state seeking treatment, he noted.

In a letter Mascara released Friday afternoon to the public, he cited ongoing “health issues.” He’s currently out of state seeking treatment, he noted.

Pearson declined to elaborate on Mascara’s health. Multiple attempts to reach Mascara for comment since Friday's announcement were unsuccessful.

“With a rapidly developing scenario of medical procedures on the horizon, with heavy heart, I contacted our governor and explained my dilemma,” Mascara wrote in a statement.

Asked about what, if any, conversation Mascara had with him before this occurred, Pearson said, “He's been out of town for a while. We really didn't discuss ... any matters or anything like that.”

Pearson's family is from St. Lucie County and has a long history here, but he said he didn’t ultimately know why DeSantis chose him.

While Pearson was a lieutenant before DeSantis’ appointment, several people at the agency — such as four captains and two majors — had higher ranks than him.

“I’m just happy that I'm able to continue to give back the way I've been giving,” Pearson said. “I really don't want to ever forget … who I was as a deputy, and I want to make sure that we don't ever lose sight of the mission ... to serve the community.”

Deputies, he said, are “energized with the new direction.”

He said common sense policing and problem solving are two things he stressed to command staff.

“Our area's ever changing. We have tons of different diversities that are coming here,” Pearson said. “But our challenges change as well, whether it's arcades or whether it's fentanyl, we need to adapt to be able to move in the right direction.”

Mascara as recently as Nov. 3 addressed media members at several alleged illegal gambling-related busts at area arcades.

FDLE investigation

Pearson and Mascara were among many interviewed sometime after early August 2021 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a probe related to allegations Mascara and others broke the law in promoting a straw candidate in the 2020 primary and general elections for sheriff. Prosecutors found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges.

The office of Phil Archer, state attorney for Brevard and Seminole counties in the 18th judicial circuit, was assigned to investigate following confidential executive orders from DeSantis, records show.

Archer’s office memorialized the conclusion to not file charges in a nine-page letter to an FDLE inspector.

Mascara defeated Republican challenger Kevin Carter, a retired sheriff’s deputy, in the 2020 election.

The criminal investigation appeared to center around Mascara and Carter, who defeated Richard Williams, a former Florida Highway Patrol trooper, in the Republican primary.

The letter states the FDLE investigation revealed, “… Mascara and others devised a plan in May 2020, to install a straw candidate to run against Williams in the Republican primary in the hope that Williams would lose the Republican nomination and be eliminated from running against Mascara in the general election.”

According to an executive summary of the investigation from the FDLE’s public corruption unit, Pearson “knowingly conspired, confederated, abetted and aided Ken Mascara … to facilitate Kevin Carter’s ‘ghost’ candidacy…”

The summary states Pearson helped “to create Carter’s campaign propaganda signs, which he assisted in placing through St. Lucie County.”

Pearson on Monday said the report “speaks for itself.”

“I was interviewed during that investigation,” he said.” I spoke to them.”

Pearson said he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

Meanwhile, Pearson said they are in the process of “identifying what the community really needs.”

“We don't want to lose sight of that,” Pearson said. “We want to make sure that we focus on what the community is asking for.

He said he’s looking for problem solvers “to be on our upper command staff team.”

He said that could be people from within or outside the agency.

“Transparency is going to be our number one goal that we're working towards,” Pearson said.

Pearson said Mascara did an amazing job, and he will build on it “and do that 10 times better.”

