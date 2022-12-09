Keith Raniere loses appeal in NXIVM case

(AP)

Keith Raniere, the former leader of NXIVM, has lost a federal appeal of his criminal conviction and sentencing.

A federal appeals court in New York on Friday (9 December) affirmed his conviction on charges including sex trafficking, the sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor conspiracy. In doing so, the court rejected all of Raniere’s arguments, likely bringing his case to an end.

On the same date, the court also affirmed the sentencing of Clare Bronfman, who had entered a guilty plea over her involvement in NXIVM.

