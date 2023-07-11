Keith Taylor pleads guilty to charges related to theft ring, faces 32 years in prison

ZANESVILLE − Keith Taylor pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, among other related charges this week in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office described Taylor as the lead conspirator in a regional theft conspiracy, stating his organized a series of smash and grabs from cars at local fitness facilities. His court appearance came days after a jury convicted his co-defendant, Juliana Washington, 41, of charges related to the theft ring. She faces 57 years in prison when sentenced.

Taylor and Washington were two of four individuals previously indicted in connection with the theft ring.

Earlier this year five women at a yoga studio reported their cars were broken into and purses stolen. Their purses contained identification cards, credit cards and checkbooks. Deputies with the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office were called to a gymnastics gym for an additional report of a vehicle break-in shortly after taking the other reports. Around the same time of those incidents, the Zanesville Police Department and Perry County Sheriff’s Office also took similar reports of incidents in parking lots of fitness businesses. Investigators learned of further thefts from vehicles throughout the state, specifically in West Chester and Twinsburg.

Taylor and Washington forced women to drive rental cars with fake plates to banks throughout Ohio, where they were told in impersonate one theft victim while cashing a check from another victim. When one woman refused, Taylor assaulted her, held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, according to the prosecutor's office. Employees at Zanesville's Community Bank did not recognize the woman trying to cash a check and called 911.

A deputy patrolling the area spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Interstate-70. The driver, Malissa Young, fled at speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour. The car came to a rest after weaving through traffic, striking a semi-truck, and crashing into the median. Young previously pleaded guilty to one first–degree felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The fourth individual involved in the theft ring, Anthony Webb, pleaded guilty to one fourth-degree felony count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one fourth-degree felony count of identity fraud.

Taylor is facing 32 years in prison when sentenced.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Keith Taylor pleads guilty to charges related to theft ring