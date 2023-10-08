Keith Welch: Write ideas on paper and not on your mind

My dad used to say, “I’ve got a good memory, it’s just short.” I believe this is a hereditary trait. But I have a feeling it infects many of us. Ideas are often lost when we depend on our mental capacities to remember something we observed as a potential writing project.

We may be driving somewhere and see a humorous sign, license plate, or person which triggers a great idea. But it may be lost forever if we do not have a way to capture it for later remembrance.

Great ideas occur at the most inopportune times. They emerge while driving, in the shower, or while speaking somewhere. These are also the times for most of my memory lapses. I have tried to practice self-speaking the idea over and over and over again while I am driving to a destination or in the shower. The towel drying after a shower seems to wipe away the idea. The demands of reaching the destination will park away the memory of the story and I forgot where I parked it.

I have tried to jot notes on a pad of paper while driving and stopped at a red light. The light usually changes quicker than my ability to retrieve a writing utensil and paper. If I stay stopped for a moment, attempting to write the note down as the light changes to green, I will hear the irate non-writers honking car horns behind urging me onward, often accompanied by unusual finger gestures.

Today we have other methods to aid our memories. Most cellphones have recording devices. Some states do not allow the use of any device which gives the appearance of texting while driving or you may face a strict fine. I probably would not be able to find the recorder on my phone even at a dead stop. I’m techno-challenged.

My wife gave me a visor recording device and marker board which is supposed to be easy to use while driving. It is nicely packed away somewhere from our last move.

Maybe the easiest method would be to pull over somewhere and write the important short details to jog the memory for a later written piece. I have thought about doing this, but it has never become a reality yet. Maybe if I lose enough potential writing ideas I will change my reality.

The best method is always to carry paper and a pen or pencil to make notes whenever you hear or see anything that may be a good topic for an article or a book. At the end of the day, you can go over these notes for development.

One more key is important. You must have a method for filing away the notes to be able to retrieve at a later time. It is so easy to develop a whole set of notebooks and forget where an idea is resting, which can cause you much unrest. Or to file something away and forget where it was filed. This can occur even in computer filing if you have created several folders that are unrelated to your important notes.

Recently, I have developed a writing folder and created several folders with my book or article topics and titles within this folder. This has helped immensely in the search for a particular topic.

Have I perfected my retrieval of all the potential observational topics I have written down? No. I still have some themes previously placed in other unrelated folders and it becomes a search and find, which takes time to decipher. I can then place it in the proper writing folder or develop a new one.

Usually, this search begins when I remember a note or idea and it is not found in my writing folder. I then cannot rest until I find it. Retrieval may take hours, days, months and even years. If I had placed this in a sensible place it would save a lot of time.

— Keith J. Welch is a resident of Holland. He has an MFA in creative writing and is a retired Salvation Army Major. Contact him at Keith.welch16@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Keith Welch: Write ideas on paper and not on your mind