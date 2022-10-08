Keizer man hospitalized after being stunned by police now charged with burglary

The 29-year-old Keizer man hospitalized after falling while being shot with a stun gun by Salem Police is now in jail and facing three counts of first-degree burglary.

Daniel Aniceto Garcia was released from Salem Hospital Thursday and taken to Marion County Jail on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation for felony domestic violence assault.

He was arraigned on burglary charges Friday afternoon.

Garcia was hospitalized for more than three weeks after he fell and hit his head while being hit by a stun gun fired by a Salem police officer.

In the days after the incident, Black Joy Oregon protesters against police violence gathered outside of Salem Hospital. Family members said Garcia was gravely injured and questioned the use of force against him.

More:Police refer charges to Marion County DA's office after man injured during attempted arrest

Salem Police said an officer spotted Garcia near Nebraska and 16th streets northeast at 3 p.m. Sept. 20.

Garcia had a warrant out for his arrest for violating his probation in a felony domestic violence conviction in 2021, according to police. He had been convicted of strangling a woman in 2019.

Police alleged that on Sept. 20, they had probable cause to arrest Garcia in connection to three separate burglary cases.

They said Garcia tried to run away when the Salem officer tried to arrest him. The officer used a stun gun on him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, police said.

A Salem police spokesperson said no other force was used. Because Garcia wasn't killed, the officer was not put on leave.

Garcia was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Salem Hospital.

The charges against Garcia were referred to the Marion County District Attorney's Office because of his long time in the hospital for his injuries.

"Although this event did not involve the use of deadly physical force, the Salem Police Department proactively requested Oregon State Police assist with the investigation due to the severity of injuries Garcia sustained," Salem Police said in a statement.

Story continues

While in the hospital, Garcia was guarded and access to him was restricted, a standard procedure, according to Salem Police.

"A family point of contact was identified and limited, controlled visitation for the family was arranged," Salem Police said in a statement. "This is not something law enforcement is required to do, but it was the right thing to do. Arrangements were also made for hospital staff to provide regular medical updates directly to a family member rather than through the police department. This, too, is also outside hospital protocol for in-custody patients, but it was the right thing to do."

Garcia was booked into jail shortly after his hospital release.

According to court documents, he is accused of burglarizing occupied homes in northeast Salem on Sept. 13, Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

He was being held in Marion County Jail on $30,000 bail as of Friday.

Reporter Whitney Woodworth covers city hall, economic development and business for the Statesman Journal. For questions, comments and news tips, email wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Keizer man injured during arrest now charged with burglary