Keizer Police gets first comfort K9: Here's what Koda will do

Koda is the newest member of the Keizer Police Department. She will roam the hallways to comfort officers, meet with crime victims, and attend outreach events.

Keizer Police's newest member is Koda — the department's first comfort K9.

Koda, a 2-year-old female boxer, was donated to Keizer Police by Northwest Boxer Rescue.

Officials said the addition was made possible through the vision and collaboration of former and current employees, City Councilor Shaney Starr, Chief Andrew Copeland, and Lt. Chris Nelson.

Nelson will be assigned as Koda’s handler, and the pair will usually be at the department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Koda will spend her off-duty time with Nelson at his home. Keizer Police officials said Koda will become a key fixture in the department and at outreach events.

"You will likely see her roaming the hallways to comfort officers, meet with crime victims, and attend outreach events like Coffee with a Cop, Blast Camp, (and) school-age department tours," officials said.

Koda will spend her off-duty time with Keizer Police Lt. Chris Nelson at his home.

A comfort K9 is different from the department's K9 unit, which currently lists Max, a German shepherd, and Blitz, a Belgian Malinois, on its roster. Rather than apprehending suspects and embarking on searches, comfort K9s provide psychological and emotional support to officers and department members, as well as crime and trauma victims.

Salem Police started a similar program in 2021 with the addition of Brigid, a chocolate English Labrador.

Brigid the comfort canine rests on the floor of a conference room at the Salem Police Department. Brigid's role is to boost morale around the department.

The public is invited to join the Keizer City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 for Koda's swearing-in ceremony.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Keizer Police Department gets first comfort K9