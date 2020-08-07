Keke Palmer joins 'The Proud Family' reboot as a teenage activist: 'I grew up on the show'

Keke Palmer is set to join the cast of the upcoming animated family sitcom reboot "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."

The actress will voice the character of 14-year-old Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a socially conscious activist who isn't afraid to stand on her own.

On Thursday, Palmer joined the cast and executive producers of the groundbreaking animated series for a virtual reunion during the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival to reminisce on the show's cultural impact and share details about the new series coming exclusively to Disney+.

"I grew up on the show. I loved the show," Palmer said. "It was a part of my childhood and one of my favorite things, I have to say, has always been that theme song. I know every single word whenever it comes on."

Palmer was joined by Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer and Kyla Pratt, who voiced Penny Proud, as well the show's creators and executive producers, Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar.

"All my life I’ve been trying to get a chance to act alongside Kyla and I finally got it in animation," Palmer added.

The original "Proud Family" series aired from 2001 to 2005 on the Disney Channel. Almost two decades later, the show is still celebrated for its teachable moments about Black culture and families with episodes about Kwanzaa, segregation and other themes.

The series' reboot is being put together by a multicultural team, including two Black female directors. With "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" still in production, you can enjoy past seasons of "The Proud Family" now on Disney+.

