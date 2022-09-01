Kelahan's bail pulled, now in county jail

Sep. 1—A 20-year-old Newfane man who is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident had his bail revoked on Thursday.

Sean Kelahan, who was charged with manslaughter following a March 18 hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Lockport resident Richard Howes III, was remanded to Niagara County Jail following a court appearance in front of Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

Prosecutors contended in court that Kelahan violated the rules of his release when he was arrested for shoplifting in the Town of Cheektowaga. Prosecutors also argued that Kelahan was seen in videos and photos displaying behavior that violated the terms of his release.

Kelahan's attorney, George Muscato, argued that besides the arrest, Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia did not have sufficient evidence that his client had violated those terms.

Muscato asked the judge to schedule a hearing on the matter, but Wojtaszek denied the motion, choosing instead to send Kelahan to county jail pending his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Wojtaszek noted that, under the terms of his release, Kelahan was to remain in Niagara County and should not have traveled to neighboring Erie County where he arrested for shoplifting.

"Cheektowaga is not in Niagara County last time I checked," Wojtaszek said.

The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal will provide additional information about the case in Friday's print edition.