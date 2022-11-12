Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Kelington Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kelington Group Berhad is:

18% = RM39m ÷ RM211m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Kelington Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Kelington Group Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 5.1%. Probably as a result of this, Kelington Group Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 18% over the last five years.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 6.4% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KGB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kelington Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kelington Group Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 25%, which implies that it retains the remaining 75% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Kelington Group Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 30%. As a result, Kelington Group Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 22% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Kelington Group Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

