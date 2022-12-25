Kelington Group Berhad's (KLSE:KGB) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 20.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Kelington Group Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Kelington Group Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Kelington Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 29% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 89% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 8.8% as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Kelington Group Berhad is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Kelington Group Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

